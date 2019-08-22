TRUMP-ECONOMY Trump says lower interest rates key to economy WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is a…

Trump says lower interest rates key to economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is a looking at tax cut proposals but not as a response to a potential recession. He says, “I’m looking at that all the time anyway.” Trump talked about the economy and trade with China during a meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office with the president of Romania.

Trump says his administration is looking at a cut in the capital gains tax when investors sell assets. It is also exploring lower payroll taxes.

But mostly, Trump is pressuring the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. He says, “They have to do a rate cut.”

Trump says the word recession is “inappropriate” and if the Fed would do its job, “you would see a burst of growth like you’ve never seen before.”

ELECTION 2020-INSLEE-THE LATEST

The Latest: AP sources: Inslee to seek 3rd term as governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Two people close to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have told The Associated Press that he intends to seek a third term as governor.

The news comes after Inslee announced the end of his Democratic presidential campaign on MSNBC on Wednesday night.

The two people close to Inslee said he will announce his reelection intentions in an email to supporters Thursday. They were not authorized to discuss the announcement publicly and spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Inslee always kept the option of a third term open, even as Democratic candidates had started lining up ready to get into the race if he didn’t. Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and King County Executive Dow Constantine had signaled they would run if Inslee didn’t.

— By Rachel La Corte

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-LAST WILL

Epstein may have gamed the system from beyond the grave

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The will that Jeffrey Epstein signed just two days before his jailhouse suicide puts more than $577 million in assets in a trust fund that could make it more difficult for his dozens of accusers to collect a share of his riches.

Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the financier’s fortune is not going to be easy and could take years.

One attorney says Epstein managed to manipulate the system one last time from beyond the grave.

The 66-year-old Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He was accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.

ELECTION 2020-CALIFORNIA

Sanders, Harris set for showdown in delegate-rich California

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has promised to win the California presidential primary, but home-state Sen. Kamala Harris is defending her turf, putting the two on a collision course in a state both see as a critical steppingstone to the White House.

Sanders’ campaign advisers rank California among what they call the crucial “first five” contests and believe the Vermont senator can establish himself as the dominant Democratic candidate in the race with a strong showing.

Harris, meanwhile, has locked down endorsements from most of California’s Democratic elected officials.

But investing in California remains a gamble for both. It’s far from clear that the effort will be money well spent if the candidates don’t place near the top in the earlier states and if their campaigns are flagging by California’s March 3 primary.

TRUMP-BUDGET

Report shows deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office is upping its projections for this year’s federal deficit by $63 billion and increasing its forecast for deficits over the next decade by $809 billion.

The nonpartisan office projects the deficit will exceed $1 trillion beginning next year.

The office says its projections on both fronts stem mostly from recently enacted legislation that lifted the nation’s debt limit and reversed scheduled 10% cuts to defense and nondefense programs.

LOS ANGELES DEPUTY SHOT-THE LATEST

Latest: Deputy wounded in Lancaster will recover

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County deputy who was shot in the parking lot of a sheriff’s station is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say 21-year-old Angel Reinosa was wounded Wednesday afternoon while going to his car at the Lancaster station. Mayor R. Rex Parris says he was wearing a ballistic vest that deflected the bullet into his shoulder.

Capt. Todd Weber says the minor wound didn’t require surgery.

Reinosa has been with the department for about a year.

Authorities believe the sniper fired from a four-story apartment building that overlooks the station. The mayor says the 100-unit building houses people who have been treated for mental illness.

Authorities have evacuated some residents and told others to shelter in place as they search for the attacker.

They say there’s no threat to the general public.

OCEAN PLANE CRASH

Pilot says plane crash into California ocean was no stunt

The pilot of a small plane that went down in the waters off Northern California is a self-professed thrill-seeker whose stunts have sometimes gotten him into scrapes.

But David Lesh says anyone who thinks he deliberately ditched a plane he only recently bought for $200,000 must have “lost their mind.” He also said he had airplane insurance.

Lesh says bad gasoline may have caused the single-engine Cessna to lose power Tuesday over Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco. He set it down and it sank within a minute.

Lesh recorded himself standing on the wing and in the water with his passenger before his Coast Guard rescue.

KTVU-TV says Lesh was ticketed in 2014 for chasing a moose he was filming in Colorado and was arrested in Boulder after burning shopping carts for a video.

KING SALMON BOOM

Off the hook: California king salmon rebounds after drought

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California fishermen are reporting one of the best salmon fishing seasons in years, thanks to heavy rain and snow that ended the state’s historic drought.

It’s a sharp reversal for chinook salmon, also known as king salmon. The iconic fish helps sustain many Pacific Coast fishing communities.

A marine scientist with California’s fish and wildlife agency says commercial catches have so far surpassed official preseason forecasts by roughly 50%.

The salmon rebound comes after three years of extremely low catches resulting from poor ocean conditions and California’s five-year drought.

This year’s adult salmon are the first class to benefit from record rainfall that filled California rivers and streams in early 2017, making it easier for juvenile chinook to migrate to the Pacific Ocean.

MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her songs’ masters

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after her catalog was purchased by popular music manager Scooter Braun.

“CBS Sunday Morning” previewed some of its pre-taped interview with Swift on Wednesday. The reporter asks Swift if she would consider re-recording her songs in order to own the new versions, and Swift said, “Oh yeah.” When asked if that was the plan, Swift replied with: “Yeah, absolutely.”

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced in June that it acquired Big Machine Label Group, home to Swift’s first six albums. Swift said in November that she signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing would only result in her not owning her future work.

The full interview will air Sunday on CBS at 9 a.m. Eastern.

BC-TRUMP-GREENLAND-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump calls comments by Danish leader ‘nasty’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — President Donald Trump says he scrapped his trip to Denmark because the prime minister made a “nasty” statement when she rejected his idea to buy Greenland as an absurdity.

Trump says, “You don’t talk to the United States that way, at least under me.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the whole thing “an absurd discussion” and said she was “disappointed and surprised” that Trump had canceled his visit.

Trump says Frederiksen’s comment labeling his idea as absurd “was nasty. I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to say was say, ‘No, we wouldn’t be interested.'”

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of the U.S. ally, and Frederiksen said the U.S. remains one of Denmark’s close allies.

