Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

Hurricane heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Dorian is moving over open waters after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warn it is gaining strength and probably will grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward Florida’s east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday Dorian is expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stays well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast calls for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places no major damage.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC DEBATES

Window to qualify for next debate closing quickly on Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A handful of struggling Democratic presidential hopefuls are bracing for bad news as the window to qualify for the party’s next debate closes quickly.

In order to appear on stage in Houston next month, candidates have to reach 2% in at least four approved public opinion polls while notching 130,000 unique campaign donors by the end of Wednesday.

Billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer is the closest to securing a slot, needing only one qualifying poll. But two polls released Wednesday did little for him, or any of the other candidates on the bubble.

That raises the likelihood the debate will feature 10 candidates, making it the first in this election season to be held on a single night. Earlier debates featured 20 candidates split across two nights.

DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Attacks by US extremists lead to push for anti-terror laws

SALEM, Oregon (AP) — Amid a growing number of attacks by domestic extremists, efforts to have them labeled as terrorists or to criminalize domestic terrorism are gaining momentum.

A Republican senator and a Democrat in the House of Representatives have drafted bills to make domestic acts of terrorism a federal crime while some Republicans are calling for an anti-fascist movement known as antifa to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization.

Only foreign groups can be labeled terrorist organizations. The U.S. State Department maintains that list , currently comprising 68 groups — none of which is white supremacist.

It is illegal for a person in the U.S. to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to a foreign terrorist organization.

AP writer Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky

BREXIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Queen approves request to suspend Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s foreign minister says it’s too late to renegotiate Britain’s departure deal from the European Union.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday reiterated Ireland’s opposition to the EU renegotiating the Brexit agreement approved by former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

Coveney said there wouldn’t be enough time before Britain’s Oct. 31 departure deadline “even if we wanted to” reopen the negotiations. He estimated working out a new deal and getting it approved by EU leaders and British lawmakers “would need six or eight weeks.”

However, Coveney says Ireland is ready to study alternatives to a post-Brexit “backstop” aimed at avoiding a new border between the EU’s Ireland and U.K.’s Northern Ireland.

He noted the importance of keeping the peace on an “island that has a tragic and violent history.”

The U.K.’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson, opposes the backstop provisions in his predecessor’s deal, which failed to gain parliamentary approval.

Coveney said any alternative Irish border arrangements “have got to do the same job as the backstop.”

MEDIA-MSNBC-O’DONNELL-THE LATEST

The Latest: MSNBC’s O’Donnell retracts Trump-Russia story

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell has retracted his story about supposed Russian ties to President Donald Trump’s finances and apologized for reporting it — just as Trump’s lawyer demanded.

O’Donnell says, however, he still doesn’t know whether or not the story is true.

The cable news host said Tuesday night that a source had told him that Deutsche Bank documents showed that Russian oligarchs had co-signed a loan application for Trump.

He reported the single-source story even while admitting it had not been verified by NBC News.

TRIPLE SLAYING-VIRGINIA-THE LATEST

Latest: Vigil held after Virginia triple slaying

KEELING, Va. (AP) — Prayer, song and scripture marked the vigil held in memory of three slain relatives of minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens.

The vigil was held at The River Church in Danville, Virginia, on Wednesday night. Approximately 50 people scattered among the pews at the church as senior pastor Jackie Poe led those in attendance in prayer for the Bivens and Bernard families.

Poe summoned people to the steps of the altar, and while some people dabbed the tears from their eyes, sniffles and sobs were also audible.

The vigil was held hours after a news conference where Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael Taylor discussed some of the details of the Tuesday killings. Matthew Thomas Bernard, the 18-year-old brother-in-law of Blake Bivens, is charged in the deaths of Bivens’ wife, the couple’s toddler son, and Bivens’ mother-in-law.

MEDIA-O’ROURKE-BREITBART

O’Rourke campaign ejects Breitbart reporter from speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Beto O’Rourke’s campaign says it ejected a Breitbart News reporter from an event at a South Carolina college because it wanted to ensure that students felt “comfortable and safe.”

Joel Pollak, the conservative web site’s senior editor-at-large, said a Benedict College campus police officer asked him to leave the site of a speech Tuesday by the Democratic presidential candidate. Pollak wrote on Breitbart that a campaign staff member told him he was being ejected because he’d been disruptive at past events.

O’Rourke spokeswoman Aleigha Cavalier on Wednesday said Breitbart walks the line between being news and a perpetrator of hate speech.

She said given Pollak’s “previous hateful reporting” and the sensitivity of the topics being discussed with black students, the campaign asked him to leave.

RUNNING RED LIGHTS

Deaths caused by drivers running red lights at 10-year high

DETROIT (AP) — The number of people killed by drivers running red lights has hit a 10-year high, and AAA is urging drivers and pedestrians to use caution at traffic signals.

An AAA study of government crash data shows that 939 people were killed by vehicles blowing through red lights in 2017, the latest numbers available.

It’s the highest death toll since 2008 and 28% higher than in 2012.

AAA isn’t sure why the numbers are on the rise and or why they increased at a higher rate than overall U.S. roadway deaths. People are driving more since the Great Recession, but researchers also suspect distracted driving and inadequate light cycles.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-ANGRY FARMERS

Farmers’ loyalty to Trump tested over new corn-ethanol rules

LACONA, Iowa (AP) — When President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on China that scrambled global grain markets, many U.S. farmers were willing to absorb the financial hit.

But the patience of Midwest farmers with a president they mostly supported in 2016 is being newly tested.

The administration has now granted waivers to 31 more oil refineries so they don’t have to blend ethanol into their gasoline. Given that roughly 40% of U.S. corn is processed into ethanol, that’s a fresh blow to producers struggling with low prices and potentially mediocre harvests.

Nebraska farmer Lynn Chrisp, president of the National Corn Growers Association, calls it “the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in Illinois Wednesday that Trump will take action to soften the effects, but there are no details.

ELECTION 2020-GILLIBRAND

Sen. Gillibrand says she’s ending 2020 presidential bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) is dropping out of the presidential race.

The 52-year-old New York senator announced her decision Wednesday on Twitter as her campaign, which once looked to ride strong #MeToo credentials, was plagued by low polling and fundraising struggles. She had failed to meet thresholds for required numbers of donors and polling to qualify for the September debate in Houston.

Gillibrand was appointed to the Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton. She was vocal on curbing sexual harassment and promoting equal pay for women and family leave, making those and defending abortion rights the core of her presidential bid.

But Gillibrand also was the first Senate Democrat to call for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation and says that alienated donors and some voters.

