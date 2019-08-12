Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST The Latest: 1 of Epstein’s guards not a corrections officer NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar…

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-EPSTEIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: 1 of Epstein’s guards not a corrections officer

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with operations at the federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself says one of the two people guarding him the night he died wasn’t a correctional officer.

The person wasn’t authorized to disclose information about the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The person said Epstein hanged himself with a bedsheet, days after being taken off a suicide watch.

Federal prisons facing shortages of fully trained guards have resorted to having other types of support staff fill in for correctional officers, including clerical workers and teachers.

Jail policy called for guards to check Epstein every 30 minutes, but investigators have learned those checks weren’t done for several hours in the hours before he was discovered Saturday.

That’s according to a second person who was not authorized to discuss the matter and also spoke on condition of anonymity.

— By Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lam defends police, says violence must stop

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended law enforcement actions after protesters prompted an airport shutdown with calls to investigate alleged police brutality.

Airlines early Tuesday were checking in passengers for flights, including those cancelled the previous day because thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators had packed into the airport’s main terminal.

Demonstrators have called for an independent inquiry into what they call the police’s abuse of power and negligence. Some protesters thrown bricks, eggs and flaming objects at police stations.

Lam told reporters that dialogue would only begin when the violence stopped. She reiterated her support for the police and said they have had to make on-the-spot decisions under difficult circumstances, using “the lowest level of force.”

OHIO SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Attorney: Shooter’s friend shocked at killings

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney representing a man accused of buying and storing body armor for the Dayton gunman says his client was as shocked as anyone by the mass shooting.

Attorney Nick Gounaris (goo-NAR’-ihs) also says his client, Ethan Kollie, fully cooperated with authorities before his arrest.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that Kollie bought the armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round magazine for his friend Connor Betts earlier this year.

They say Betts used that equipment on Aug. 4, when he opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, killing his sister and eight others.

Gounaris wouldn’t comment on what Kollie thought his friend would do with the items.

Authorities also emphasized there is no evidence that Kollie knew how Betts would use the equipment.

Prosecutors unsealed charges Monday against Kollie that they say are unrelated to the shooting.

IMMIGRATION-PUBLIC BENEFITS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Medical group says rules hamper health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major medical association says new guidelines that could be used to deny green cards to immigrants who use public assistance like Medicaid will have drastic consequences on health care.

Association of American Medical Colleges President David Skorton issued a statement Monday saying the rules change will discourage noncitizen immigrants from seeking needed medical care and services. That could exacerbate illnesses, worsen health disparities and lead to increased costs of care.

The association represents over 150 medical schools and almost 400 teaching hospitals nationwide.

Federal law already requires people seeking green cards to prove they won’t be a burden, or what’s called a “public charge.” But the new rules outline a wider range of programs that could disqualify them. The rules were published Monday and take effect in October.

HEAT WAVE

Dangerous heat to grip parts of 13 states in South, Midwest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of dangerously hot weather across a wide stretch of the U.S. South and Midwest.

The National Weather Service says parts of 13 states on Monday will be under heat advisories, from Texas, Louisiana and Florida in the South to Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest.

Forecasters say temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity will make it feel like as much as 110 degrees in some places.

The weather service says it will be even hotter across northwestern Mississippi, northern Louisiana and Arkansas, where the heat index could reach 115 degrees.

Heat exhaustion and heat strokes could result.

RUSSIA-ROCKET EXPLOSION

Russian nuclear engineers killed by rocket explosion buried

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people have attended the burial of five Russian nuclear engineers killed by an explosion during tests of a new rocket.

The engineers, who died on Thursday, were laid to rest Monday in the city of Sarov that hosts Russia’s main nuclear weapons research center.

The Defense Ministry initially said the explosion at the navy’s testing range in Nyonoksa in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region killed two people and injured a further six, but the state-controlled Rosatom nuclear concern acknowledged later that the blast also killed five of its workers and injured three others.

Rosatom said the explosion occurred while the engineers were testing “a nuclear isotope power source” for a rocket. Local authorities in nearby Severodvinsk reported a brief spike in radiation levels after the explosion.

EBOLA-TREATMENTS

Early study results suggest 2 Ebola drugs saving lives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health authorities in Congo have halted an Ebola treatment study early with good news: Two of the four experimental drugs seem to be saving lives.

More than 1,800 people have died in the African country’s yearlong outbreak. Health workers are trying to control it with vaccinations, but which experimental treatments are best to use when people get sick hasn’t been clear.

The study started last November, and last week independent study monitors took a look at how the first few hundred participants had fared. They decided one of the drugs — made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — clearly worked better and a second, developed by U.S. government scientists, wasn’t far behind.

The World Health Organization says the findings should encourage more people to seek care rapidly, even as further study continues.

BILL COSBY

Cosby lawyers ask appeals court to toss #MeToo conviction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court questioned why Bill Cosby’s legal team never got a supposed non-prosecution agreement in writing as his latest lawyers fought Monday to have his sexual assault conviction overturned.

The 82-year-old actor was not in court Monday as his lawyers attacked the trial judge’s decision to send Cosby to trial and to let five other accusers testify.

The three-judge Superior Court panel asked why Cosby’s lawyers never got the supposed agreement in writing or approved by a judge in 2005. He was arrested by another prosecutor a decade later after dozens of other accusers came forward.

Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. He is serving a three-to 10-year prison term.

The court typically takes several months to rule.

SWALLOWED DENTURES

Missing dentures found stuck in throat 8 days after surgery

Here’s why it’s best to remove false teeth before surgery: You just might swallow them.

A medical journal is reporting the case of a 72-year-old British man whose partial dentures apparently got stuck in his throat during surgery and weren’t discovered for eight days.

The man knew his dentures were missing, but didn’t realize where they were. It’s rare, but a half dozen other cases have been documented of dentures going astray during procedures.

This patient recovered after the dentures were removed from his throat.

The journal BMJ Case Reports published the paper Monday. The man and the hospital weren’t identified.

It’s not just dentures that can cause problems. Placing a tube in a patient’s airway can push things like loose teeth, retainers and tongue piercings where they don’t belong.

TRUMP-ENDANGERED SPECIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: States vow suit over endangered species rollback

WASHINGTON (AP) — California and Massachusetts say they’ll go to court to fight the Trump administration’s overhaul of the Endangered Species Act.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (hahv-YEHR’ beh-SEH’-rah) said Monday that they planned to sue. It came hours after the administration announced broad changes to the way the government would enforce endangered species protections.

Both Democratic state prosecutors pointed to a United Nations report earlier this year warning that more than 1 million species globally are in danger of extinction.

Becerra told reporters that “this is not the time to go low, go slow or go backward.”

Several conservation groups also have promised court fights. The administration says the changes will reduce regulatory burdens while still protecting struggling species.

