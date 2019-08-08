Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

THE RECKONING-GUAM CHURCH ABUSE Guam’s Catholics reckon with decades of ‘horrific’ sex abuse AGAT, Guam (AP) — Long after clergy…

THE RECKONING-GUAM CHURCH ABUSE

Guam’s Catholics reckon with decades of ‘horrific’ sex abuse

AGAT, Guam (AP) — Long after clergy sex abuse erupted into scandal in the United States, it remained a secret on the American island of Guam, spanning generations and reaching to the very top of the Catholic hierarchy.

For decades, abusers held the power in a culture of impunity led by an archbishop who was among those accused. Anthony Apuron was suspended in 2016 and later convicted in a secret Vatican trial.

More than 220 former altar boys, students and Scouts are now suing Guam’s archdiocese over sexual assaults by 35 clergy, teachers and scoutmasters. The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Survivors have until August 15 to file for a financial settlement.

Seven men have accused Apuron of sexual assaults they endured as children, including his own nephew. He denies the allegations.

STABBING DEATHS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Video shows woman attacked by man with 2 knives

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Surveillance video shows a woman defending herself against a man with two knives who attacked and wounded her during a stabbing rampage that left four people dead in two Southern California cities.

The footage released Thursday by Garden Grove police shows the woman seated in a small insurance office when a man in a blue hoodie approaches her and pulls out the knives. As the man repeatedly slashes her, the woman puts her hands up and then backs away and hides under a desk. The man then flees.

The 54-year-old woman survived. She was not identified.

Zachary Castaneda was arrested Wednesday after a two-hour series of stabbings and robberies. Investigators haven’t identified a motive. Police say he targeted his victims randomly.

Public defenders who represent Castaneda in other cases did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

MASS SHOOTINGS-CONGRESS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pelosi, Schumer discuss gun bill with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top two congressional Democrats say President Donald Trump has assured them he will review a House-passed bill that expands federal background checks for gun sales.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer say they spoke separately to Trump on Thursday. Trump called the leaders individually after Pelosi sent him a letter asking him to order the Senate back to Washington immediately to consider gun violence measures.

In a joint statement, Schumer and Pelosi say they told Trump the best way to address gun violence is for the Senate to take up and pass the House-passed bill. They say Trump “gave us his assurances that he would review the bipartisan House-passed legislation and understood our interest in moving as quickly as possible to help save lives.”

KASHMIR-THE LATEST

The Latest: UN chief urges no action on Kashmir status

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on India and Pakistan to refrain from taking any steps that would affect the status of Kashmir.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Thursday “the position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions.”

Dujarric reiterated that statement when asked if the secretary-general supports the Security Council’s call for a plebiscite on the future of Kashmir.

He said Guterres also recalls the 1972 Simla agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan “which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.”

He said the secretary-general “is also concerned over reports of restrictions on the Indian-side of Kashmir, which could exacerbate the human rights situation in the region,” and reiterates his call for “maximum restraint.”

AP-US-SCI-CLIMATE-LAND-REPORT-THE-LATEST

The Latest: UN official concerned, hopeful on climate change

GENEVA (AP) — A manager in the U.N. Climate Change secretariat who helped write a new report on the subject, said the grueling work by the volunteer authors was “like a dentist’s appointment for six days” and left her with both concerns and hopes that people will unite and respond to the threats of climate change.

Koko Warner, who contributed to a chapter on risk management and decision-making, told the AP that: “I’ve lost a lot of sleep about what the science is saying. As a person, it’s pretty scary. We need to act urgently.”

Speaking Thursday after the report was presented at the World Meteorological Organization’s headquarters in Geneva, she added: “But all of us as volunteers are united in this cause of making sure that policymakers understand the risk to humans, to ecosystems, and to make sure those policymakers as well as citizens, my kids, people on the street, that they have options.”

ELECTION 2020-IOWA

Biden, Bullock kick off Iowa State Fair campaign blitz

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Fair presidential blitz is underway, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock blistering President Donald Trump and promising to fight for the state in the general election if they win the Democratic nomination.

Biden told several hundred fairgoers Thursday that he plans to work hard to win the Iowa caucuses after watching his previous presidential bids fall flat in the state that kicks off presidential nominations.

Then he wants to wrest Iowa back from the Republican column next November.

Bullock is making his eighth trip to Iowa in just over two months. He needs to build enough support here to qualify for the next presidential primary debates in September.

More than 20 presidential candidates will speak at the fair in the coming days.

MASS SHOOTINGS-DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Lawmakers pushed for domestic terrorism law after attacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seven days, three mass shootings, 34 dead.

The FBI has labeled two of those attacks, at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism. It’s defined as acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy.

Even if there’s a domestic terrorism investigation, no such law exists in the federal criminal code. That means in cases of politically motivated shootings, the Justice Department must rely on other laws such as hate crimes and weapons offenses.

The legal gap has prompted many survivors, victims’ families, lawmakers, law enforcement officials and legal experts to call on lawmakers to create a domestic terrorism law that could aid investigators and punish perpetrators.

US TRAVEL WARNINGS

Shootings prompt other countries to warn about travel to US

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest mass shootings in the United States have triggered three countries to warn their citizens about the risks of traveling there.

It’s a sharp reversal from when America took a leading role in calling out the world’s most dangerous places. Venezuela, Uruguay and Japan issued warnings following the deaths of 31 people over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

At least one of the warnings was laced with a dose of political payback.

Without directly naming President Donald Trump, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro blamed the surge in violence on speeches from Washington that featured racial discrimination and “hatred against immigrants.” Maduro is presiding over the worst economic crisis in Venezuelan history amid a political battle with the White House.

KASHMIR-LIFE UNDER CURFEW

No phone calls, no groceries: Kashmir on edge under lockdown

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The lives of millions in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been upended since New Delhi imposed an unprecedented security lockdown and a near-total communications blackout in the divided Himalayan region.

It follows a decision by India to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrade the country’s only Muslim-majority region from statehood to a territory.

Tens of thousands of government forces in riot gear now patrol the deserted streets lined with shuttered shops. Steel barricades and razor wire cut off neighborhoods. An eerie silence is broken by an occasional security vehicle whizzing past or the cawing of crows.

With landline, cellphones and internet down, Kashmiris can’t call one another or outside the region, relying only on limited cable TV and local radio reports for news.

MICHAEL BROWN-FIVE YEARS LATER

5 years after Ferguson, racial tension might be more intense

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Michael Brown’s death at the hands of a white Missouri police officer stands as a seismic moment in American race relations. The fledgling Black Lives Matter movement found its voice, police departments fell under scrutiny, court policies were revised.

Yet five years after the black 18-year-old was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, racial tension may be even more intense. From the march on Charlottesville to President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking congressional Democrats of color, the country often seems more divided than ever.

Ferguson has changed. It has more black leaders and has undertaken sweeping police and municipal court reforms. An ongoing agreement with the Justice Department requires even more changes. The monitor overseeing the deal wants the pace to accelerate, as do some other townspeople.

