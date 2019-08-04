Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:25 p.m. EDT

MASS SHOOTINGS 2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US Two mass shootings at crowded public places in…

MASS SHOOTINGS

2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US

Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio in less than 24 hours claimed at least 29 lives and left scores injured, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.

In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen, many of them critically. The shooting was being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities worked to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested in the attack on the 680,000-resident border city.

Just hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.

The Saturday shooting in El Paso and the Sunday shooting in Dayton were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.

Including the two latest attacks, 125 people had been killed in the 2019 shootings.

OHIO SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Vigil crowd chants ‘Do something’ to Ohio leader

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A crowd at a vigil honoring nine adults killed and others wounded by a gunman in Dayton interrupted a speech by Ohio’s Republican governor with shouts of “Make a change.”

As Gov. Mike DeWine told the crowd Sunday evening that the families’ pain can’t be erased, many started chanting: “Do something!”

Mayor Nan Whaley sought to calm them, saying the vigil was intended for the victims and there will be time later for dealing with policy issues.

As names of the slain victims were read aloud, the audience repeated each one.

Police say the shooter, 24-year-old Connor Betts, opened fire in the area around 1 a.m. Sunday in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. Police say he was fatally shot by officers within 30 seconds.

TRUMP-SHOOTINGS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump says ‘hate has no place in our country’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump is denouncing two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying “hate has no place in our country.”

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump said Sunday that “we’re going to take care” of the problem. He says he’s been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director and members of Congress and will be making an additional statement Monday.

Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters “really very seriously mentally ill.”

He says the problem of shootings has been going on “for years and years” and “we have to get it stopped.”

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead.

KOREAS-US-NUCLEAR DIPLOMACY

Seoul says US, SKorea preparing joint military drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul’s military says South Korea and the United States are preparing to hold their annual joint military exercises despite warnings from North Korea that the drills could derail the fragile nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the exercises will be focused on verifying Seoul’s capabilities for its planned retaking of wartime operational control of its troops from Washington. It did not confirm reports that the drills began on Monday.

North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests in recent weeks while expressing frustration over the planned drills it sees as an invasion rehearsal and also the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

The North suggested last month it might call off its unilateral suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests if the drills take place.

CAMBODIA-OBIT-NUON CHEA

Nuon Chea, ideologue of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge, dies at 93

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s U.N.-assisted genocide tribunal says Nuon Chea, the chief ideologue of the communist Khmer Rouge regime that destroyed a generation of Cambodians, has died. He was 93.

Nuon Chea, who died Sunday, was known as Brother No. 2, the right-hand man of Pol Pot, the leader of the regime that ruled Cambodia from 1975 to 1979. The group’s fanatical efforts to realize a utopian society led to the death of some 1.7 million people from starvation, disease, overwork and executions.

Researchers believe Nuon Chea was responsible for the murderous policies of the Khmer Rouge and was directly involved in its purges and executions.

He was serving life in prison for convictions by a U.N.-backed tribunal of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

HONG KONG-PROTESTS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Lam says she has no plans to resign over unrest

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has no plans to resign over the civil unrest targeting her administration.

Lam said she took responsibility for problems as chief executive and was determined to see the situation resolved.

She spoke at a news conference Monday as protesters blocked morning trains and called for a citywide strike. More than 100 flights were canceled.

Lam said the latest protests had moved from extradition legislation, which her administration had shelved, and now were operating with “ulterior motives” targeting Hong Kong’s prosperity and security.

CHINA-SINKING YUAN

China’s yuan falls below 7 to US dollar

BEIJING (AP) — China’s yuan has fallen below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar, possibly adding to trade tension with Washington.

The tightly controlled currency weakened to 7.0177 to the dollar on Monday following President Donald Trump’s latest threat of tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

The yuan’s weakness is among a series of U.S. complaints that are fueling tensions with Washington. American officials complain a weak yuan makes China’s exports too inexpensive, hurting foreign competitors and swelling Beijing’s trade surplus.

The level of seven yuan to the dollar has no economic significance, but could revive U.S. attention to the exchange rate.

Trump’s tariff hikes in a fight over China’s trade surplus and technology ambitions have put downward pressure on the yuan by fueling fears economic growth might weaken.

NORTHWEST WILDFIRE RISK

Global warming brings wildfire risk to rainy US Northwest

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — The famously rainy coastal Pacific Northwest has long been shielded from the wildfire risks faced by drier states, but that may no longer be true.

Experts say global warming is bringing higher temperatures, lower humidity and longer stretches of drought. And that means wildfire risks will extend into areas that haven’t experienced major burns.

While communities in drier areas have adopted wildfire-oriented development rules, many towns in wetter parts have not. Instead, development has been broadly allowed in pockets encircled by forest in the coastal territory stretching from northwestern Oregon to British Columbia.

Researchers say it’s difficult to predict exactly when the region may start seeing more significant wildfires. But they say even a modest increase in contributing factors, like days without rain, could make forests more vulnerable.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Iranian fighter jet crashes near Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says a fighter jet has gone down in the south of the country near the Persian Gulf, with two pilots surviving the crash.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a local official as saying the crash was caused by a technical problem. Abdolhossein Rafipour, the governor of Tangestan, says the plane went down near the coastal town at 12:30 local time (0800 GMT).

The purpose of Sunday’s flight was not immediately clear. Regular patrol flights are common in the region.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

TEXAS-MALL SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Suspect’s grandparents say they’re ‘devastated’

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The grandparents of the 21-year-old man suspected of killing 20 people at an El Paso Walmart say they are “devastated” and are praying for the victims.

KDFW reports a family friend read a statement from Larry and Cynthia Brown, grandparents of Patrick Crusius, on Sunday outside the couple’s Allen, Texas, home.

The Browns say Crusius lived at their home while he attended Collin College in nearby McKinney. They say that while his driver’s license shows the Allen residence, Crusius moved out of the home six weeks ago.

KDFW also reports officers from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been at the Browns’ home since the shooting.

Allen is more than 600 miles from where Saturday’s rampage occurred. More than two dozen people were also injured.

The FBI says the gunman didn’t have any contacts in El Paso.

