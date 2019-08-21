LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to direct his administration to permanently forgive student loan…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to direct his administration to permanently forgive student loan debt held by disabled veterans.

Trump was to sign the order after he addresses the AMVETS convention in Louisville, the White House said.

In prepared remarks, Trump said his order would direct the Department of Education to “eliminate every penny of federal student loan debt owed by American veterans who are completely and permanently disabled.”

The administration says just half of the roughly 50,000 disabled veterans who are qualified to have their federal student loan debt forgiven have received the benefit because of a burdensome application process.

The memo Trump was to sign directs the government to develop an “expedited” process so veterans can have their federal student loan debt discharged “with minimal burdens.”

Trump is visiting Kentucky to speak to more than 2,500 veterans attending the AMVETS convention. The nonpartisan veterans’ service organization, also known as American Veterans, said Trump was expected to discuss suicide prevention and access to health care, along with education and other issues of concern to veterans.

Trump also plans to headline a Louisville fundraiser for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection effort.

Bevin is running against Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up to be a close November election.

Bevin plays up his Trump ties in pitching for a second term. Trump recently promised to hold a campaign rally for Bevin.

Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed to this report from Washington.

