Trump says he’s considering commutation for Blagojevich

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that the White House is continuing to review the possibility of commuting…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that the White House is continuing to review the possibility of commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving time on multiple federal corruption convictions.

Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for the Democratic ex-governor. Blagojevich then filed paperwork formally requesting one.

Trump tweeted Thursday that Blagojevich had served half of his 14-year sentence.

“Many people have asked that I study the possibility of commuting his sentence in that it was a very severe one,” Trump said. “White House staff is continuing the review of this matter.”

The Republican president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington that he was “very strongly” considering commuting the sentence because he thought Blagojevich had been treated “unbelievably unfairly.”

Trump said he’s taking into consideration Blagojevich’s wife and children and what was, in his view, mere braggadocio.

Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, reacted by tweeting that Trump’s comments about her husband, who has been in federal prison since 2012, leave her family hopeful that their “nightmare might soon be over.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.