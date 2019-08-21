Trump revives suggestion he’d end birthright citizenship

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s looking “very seriously” at ending the right to citizenship for babies born…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s looking “very seriously” at ending the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil.

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a speech in Louisville.

He says birthright citizenship is “frankly ridiculous.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed he’d do away with it — he also said something similar in October.

But the citizenship proposal would inevitably spark a longshot legal battle over whether the president can alter the long accepted understanding that the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to any child born on U.S. soil , regardless of a parent’s immigration status.

