Trump: Mass shootings in Texas, Ohio were ‘evil attacks,’ and crimes ‘against all humanity’

The Associated Press

August 5, 2019, 10:12 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump: Mass shootings in Texas, Ohio were ‘evil attacks,’ and crimes ‘against all humanity’

