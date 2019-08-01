Ex-deputy says he feared attack before shooting unarmed man

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy told investigators he fatally shot an unarmed Houston man after fearing the man…

The officer’s statement describing the March 2018 shooting was presented Thursday during the start of the trial for former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Brewer.

He’s charged with aggravated assault by a public servant for the death of 35-year-old Danny Ray Thomas, whose family says was suffering a mental health crisis when killed. Thomas was black, as is Brewer.

In his statement, Brewer described Thomas as foaming at the mouth and coming toward him.

Prosecutors have said that Brewer exceeded his lawful use of force and disregarded his training.

If convicted, Brewer faces up to life in prison.

