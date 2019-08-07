The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 4, 2019: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads…

App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 4, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. iSchedule, HotSchedules

5. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd.

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

4. aquapark.io, Voodoo

5. Idle Human, Green Panda Games

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Mobile App, Google LLC

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.

10. Human: Fall Flat, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Picker 3D, Rollic Games

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Fun Race 3D, Good Job Games

6. Collect Cubes, Alictus

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Train Taxi, SayGames LLC

10. Line Color 3D, tastypill

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.