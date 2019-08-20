The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store The Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 18, 2019: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Avengers: Endgame 2. The Secret Life of Pets 2 3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) 4. Long Shot 5. Pokémon Detective Pikachu 6. Shadow 7. Rocketman 8. Shazam! 9. The Hustle 10. The Lincoln Lawyer iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent: 1. Shadow 2. Light of My Life 3. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote 4. Hotel Mumbai 5. After 6. Driven (2019) 7. Tolkien 8. Amazing Grace (2018) 9. Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story 10. Dragged Across Concrete __ (copyright) 2019 Apple Inc. Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.