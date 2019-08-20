Home » National News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

August 20, 2019, 3:40 PM

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 18, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. The Secret Life of Pets 2

3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

4. Long Shot

5. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

6. Shadow

7. Rocketman

8. Shazam!

9. The Hustle

10. The Lincoln Lawyer

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Shadow

2. Light of My Life

3. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. After

6. Driven (2019)

7. Tolkien

8. Amazing Grace (2018)

9. Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story

10. Dragged Across Concrete

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Movie News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up