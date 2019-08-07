The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 4, 2019: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Avengers: Endgame 2. Long Shot…

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 4, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Avengers: Endgame

2. Long Shot

3. Alita: Battle Angel

4. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

5. Creed II

6. Captain Marvel

7. UglyDolls

8. FAT: A Documentary

9. Hellboy

10. Missing Link

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. FAT: A Documentary

2. After

3. Hotel Mumbai

4. Drunk Parents

5. Tolkien

6. Airplane Mode

7. A Score to Settle

8. The Witch

9. Meeting Gorbachev

10. Skin

__

