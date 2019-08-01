The Latest: Family of ex-cop convicted of rape “devastated”

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of rape (all times local): 1:05…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of rape (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

The family of a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of rape says it’s devastated that a court has rejected his appeal.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday upheld the convictions of 32-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw.

A statement from Holtzclaw’s sister, Jenny Holtzclaw, said Holtzclaw is also devastated, but strong, and that the family will “pursue every available avenue” to prove his innocence and win his freedom.

Prosecutors accused Holtzclaw of targeting black women and girls while on duty. He was convicted in 2015 on 18 charges involving seven women and a teenage girl. He was sentenced to 263 years in prison.

Holtzclaw has maintained his innocence and is challenging evidence used against him, plus a “circus atmosphere” during his trial.

Corrects that Holtzclaw was convicted on charges involving seven women and one teenage girl. He was accused by a total of 13 people.

