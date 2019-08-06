Texas man convicted second time for wife’s 1999 killing

HOUSTON (AP) — A former high school football coach in the Houston area has been convicted for a second time…

HOUSTON (AP) — A former high school football coach in the Houston area has been convicted for a second time in his pregnant wife’s killing 20 years ago.

A jury convicted David Mark Temple of murder Tuesday during his retrial. Belinda Temple, a high school teacher who was seven months pregnant, was killed in January 1999.

Another jury found David Temple guilty of murder in 2007, but Texas’ top criminal court overturned that conviction in 2016 because prosecutors withheld evidence.

Prosecutors told jurors Temple staged a burglary at the couple’s home in Katy and shot his wife because he was having an affair.

Defense attorneys argued Belinda Temple was killed by a 16-year-old student of hers.

The punishment phase is next in the retrial. Temple faces up to life in prison.

