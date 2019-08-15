Home » National News » Stocks rise on signs…

Stocks rise on signs U.S. consumers keep spending; Dow gains 100 points a day after dropping 800

The Associated Press

August 15, 2019, 9:34 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rise on signs U.S. consumers keep spending; Dow gains 100 points a day after dropping 800 .

