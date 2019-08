The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge to resolve long-running case, won’t spend more time…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge to resolve long-running case, won’t spend more time in prison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.