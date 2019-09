ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say “multiple gunshot victims” after suspect hijacked mail truck in Odessa, Texas, and is shooting…

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Police say “multiple gunshot victims” after suspect hijacked mail truck in Odessa, Texas, and is shooting at random.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.