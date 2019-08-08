Correction: Holocaust Survivor Swindled story

MIAMI (AP) — In a story Aug. 7 about a Holocaust survivor and her husband being swindled, The Associated Press…

MIAMI (AP) — In a story Aug. 7 about a Holocaust survivor and her husband being swindled, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the caretaker charged with grand theft is a nurse. Odalis Lopez is a licensed certified nursing assistant.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police: Florida caretaker steals $110K from Holocaust survivor

Florida caretaker accused of stealing hundreds of thousands in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and her husband

MIAMI (AP) — A caretaker has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and her husband.

News outlets report 56-year-old Odalis Lopez was arrested Friday and charged with grand theft and elderly financial exploitation. Lopez is a licensed certified nursing assistant who has taken care of Rella and Leonard Herman since 2011. The Hermans are in their 90s.

An arrest warrant says Lopez made exorbitant charges on their credit cards, including spending more than $110,000 at Publix grocery stores.

Herman’s grandson Micah also accused Lopez of stealing from the couple’s retirement funds, because the couple unwittingly paid off the cards using money from Rella Herman’s German reparation checks.

It’s unclear whether Lopez has an attorney.

