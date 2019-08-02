Home » National News » One killed, others hurt…

One killed, others hurt when cliff collapses onto Southern California beach.

The Associated Press

August 2, 2019, 7:31 PM

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — One killed, others hurt when cliff collapses onto Southern California beach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up