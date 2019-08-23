Oklahoma City mulls vote on MAPS 4 sales tax extension

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City council is expected to set a citywide vote for a one-cent sales tax…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City council is expected to set a citywide vote for a one-cent sales tax that would generate nearly $980 million over eight years to fund dozens of city projects, including money for social services like mental health and homelessness.

The proposal outlined on Friday is the fourth iteration of the Metropolitan Area Projects (MAPS), a comprehensive capital improvement program first approved by city voters in 1993.

The council is expected to consider a resolution on Tuesday that calls for a special election on Dec. 10.

Funding in the MAPS 4 proposal includes $40 million for mental health and addiction services and $38 million for a family justice center offering services to victims of abuse. Another $50 million would be earmarked for affordable housing for the homeless.

