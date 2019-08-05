Officer worker dies after car crashes into building

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware woman has died after a vehicle crashed into the office building where…

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware woman has died after a vehicle crashed into the office building where she was working.

Delaware State Police say 31-year-old Kathryn E. West of Seaford died Sunday of injuries she suffered in the July 21 incident.

Investigators say West was working in the sales office of homebuilding firm Bay to the Beach when a 2018 Tesla Model 3 driven by a 79-year-old woman from Gloucester, Virginia, crashed into the building.

Authorities say the driver was traveling westbound on State Route 16 when she abruptly entered a turn lane to turn left onto U.S. 13.

For unknown reasons, the car accelerated rapidly, crossing the center line and eastbound lane Route 16 before crossing both southbound lanes of U.S. 13 and hitting the building.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.