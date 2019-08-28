Officer involved in veteran arrest serves short suspension

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer accused by activists of racial profiling after he notified immigration officials…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer accused by activists of racial profiling after he notified immigration officials about the arrest of a mentally ill Latino war veteran has served a two-day suspension.

The Grand Rapids Press and WOOD-TV report Tuesday that Grand Rapids police Capt. Curtis VanderKooi served a 20-hour, unpaid suspension for violating department policy. Officials say he will also attend supplemental training.

An appeals board in May reversed the department’s decision to exonerate VanderKooi. A union representing command officers objects to the reversal and the discipline.

Activists called for VanderKooi’s firing after Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Jilmar Ramos-Gomez for three days in December before releasing the Michigan-born man and U.S. citizen. VanderKooi told ICE about Ramos-Gomez’ November arrest at a hospital, referring to him as “loco,” or crazy.

