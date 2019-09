The Associated Press

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Odessa police spokesman says 5 people dead, at least 21 injured by gunfire in West Texas…

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Odessa police spokesman says 5 people dead, at least 21 injured by gunfire in West Texas shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.