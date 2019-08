NEW YORK (AP) — NYPD fires police officer for the 2014 death of a man whose last gasps of ‘I…

NEW YORK (AP) — NYPD fires police officer for the 2014 death of a man whose last gasps of ‘I can’t breathe’ prompted outrage.

