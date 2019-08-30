MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to Category 3 storm.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
August 30, 2019, 1:58 PM
