MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors charge R&B singer R. Kelly with 2 felony counts in alleged 2001 incident involving girl…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors charge R&B singer R. Kelly with 2 felony counts in alleged 2001 incident involving girl under 18.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.