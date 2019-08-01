Marsden, Heard cast in ‘The Stand’; King to pen last chapter

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — James Marsden and Amber Heard will star in “The Stand,” a limited series based on…

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — James Marsden and Amber Heard will star in “The Stand,” a limited series based on the Stephen King novel.

CBS All Access said Thursday that King will write the final chapter of the drama, a coda not in his book about a plague-devastated world.

Marsden will play Stu, a factory worker facing an extraordinary situation. Heard’s character is Nadine, who follows an evil being with supernatural powers.

Odessa Young and Henry Zaga also will be part of the cast, the streaming service said.

“The Stand” was adapted for a 1994 miniseries, which was written by King and included Gary Sinise and Ruby Dee in the cast.

The premiere date and other stars of CBS All Access’ “The Stand” have yet to be announced.

