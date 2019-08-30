Markets Right Now: Stocks end mixed after early gain fades

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes are closing little changed after a listless day of trading ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, capping a solid week of gains.

Financial and industrial stocks were the big winners Friday as the market posted its first weekly gain in five weeks.

Charles Schwab rose 1.4% and General Electric added 1.7%.

Campbell Soup gained 3.9% after reporting quarterly profits that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Ulta Beauty plunged 29.6% after reporting weak results and cutting its estimates.

The S&P 500 rose 1 point, or less than 0.1%, to 2,926.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 41 points, or 0.2%, to 26,403. The Nasdaq lost 10 points, or 0.1%, to 7,962.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.50%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up an early gain and were little changed in midday trading on Wall Street, but were still on track to break a streak of four weekly losses.

Technology stocked turned lower Friday, but banks were still higher.

Adobe lost 1.5% and Wells Fargo added 1.1%.

Campbell Soup rose 2% after reported quarterly profits that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Ulta Beauty plunged 25% after reporting weak results and cutting its estimates.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

The S&P 500 slipped 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,922.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 6 points to 26,374. The Nasdaq lost 30, or 0.4%, to 7,942.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track for a big weekly gain following four straight weeks of losses.

Technology companies and banks did the most to lift major indexes in the early going on Friday. Intel rose 1.5% and Citigroup added 1%

Campbell Soup jumped 6.9% and Big Lots soared 12.1%. Both companies reported quarterly profits that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Ulta Beauty plunged 25% after reporting weak results and cutting its estimates.

U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,939.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 140, or 0.5%, to 26,502. The Nasdaq climbed 34, or 0.4%, to 8,006.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.52%.

