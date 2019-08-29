Man pleads guilty to punching girl, 11, at N. Carolina mall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 51-year-old white man who pleaded guilty to assaulting two young black girls will have to…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 51-year-old white man who pleaded guilty to assaulting two young black girls will have to participate in a racial justice workshop and anger management counseling.

News outlets report David Steven Bell pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanor assault charges for striking an 11-year-old and pushing a 13-year-old. An additional assault charge was dismissed.

A viral video shows Bell pushing the 11-year-old girl, then punching her in the face at Asheville Mall in January. An incident report describes Bell 6-foot-5 (2 meters) and 250 pounds (113.4 kilograms).

Two 13-year-olds told authorities Bell also pushed them.

Bell’s attorney Andy Banzhoff said Bell felt threatened and regrets using physical force. Banzhoff did not say why Bell felt threatened. He also received 12-months’ unsupervised probation and a “60 day suspended sentence.”

It’s unclear what caused the altercation.

