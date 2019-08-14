Man fatally shot by Joplin police after confrontation

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Joplin, Missouri, police say an officer shot and killed a 31-year-old man who they say fought…

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Joplin, Missouri, police say an officer shot and killed a 31-year-old man who they say fought with officers.

The department on Wednesday identified the man as David Ingle of Joplin.

Police said in a statement that two officers were responding to a report of suspicious person Tuesday night when Ingle became combative.

The Joplin Globe reports the statement says officers used Tasers on Ingle, which were ineffective.

Police said Ingle was shot after he charged an officer after they had a “protracted” confrontation. A second officer’s was injured when she was struck in her hand while deploying her stun gun. She was treated and released.

Following department policy, the officers involved are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

