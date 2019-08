LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury says Katy Perry, others must pay $2.78 million because pop star’s 2013 hit ‘Dark Horse’…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jury says Katy Perry, others must pay $2.78 million because pop star’s 2013 hit ‘Dark Horse’ copied Christian rap song.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.