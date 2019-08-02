Home » National News » His mom says Bruce…

His mom says Bruce Springsteen’s son is firefighter

The Associated Press

August 2, 2019, 5:59 AM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — His mom says Bruce Springsteen’s son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City.

Patti Scialfa on Thursday posted congratulations to their youngest child, Sam, on Instagram. She wrote that “you followed your dreams.” She told her son to “stay safe” and “love your brave heart!”

The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey’s second-largest city in March.

He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.

Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.

