Home » National News » Harvey Weinstein pleads not…

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to indictment adding 2 new charges of predatory sexual assault

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 9:35 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to indictment adding 2 new charges of predatory sexual assault.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Celebrity News Entertainment News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up