Home » National News » Forecasters say Hurricane Dorian…

Forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has grown stronger with top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph)

The Associated Press

August 30, 2019, 10:54 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Dorian has grown stronger with top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Living News National News Travel News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up