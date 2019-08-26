Home » National News » Federal prosecutors say they'll…

Federal prosecutors say they’ll seek death penalty for suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 4:33 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’ll seek death penalty for suspect in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

