Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood goes all-in on original films

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar season always brings a welcome wave of originality after the reboots, remakes and sequels of summer. But this fall is especially rich in big, audacious bets on original films that will try to lure moviegoers with the most time-tested of draws: megawatt movie stars, genre twists and innovation.
Many of the season’s most anticipated movies — including “The Irishman,” ”Ford v Ferrari,” ”Gemini Man,” ”Knives Out” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — hope to invigorate what some see as a stale moviegoing experience.
The stakes are high. As the opportunities for adult-skewing movies made with scale dwindle, the pressure rises on those that do get that once-in-a-blue-moon greenlight to excel. Following the success of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” there’s reason for optimism.