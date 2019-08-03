Ex-trooper pleads to manslaughter in MSU athlete’s death

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Highway Patrol officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of…

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Highway Patrol officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of a Mississippi State University track athlete but will not face prison time.

News outlets report Kyle Lee entered the plea Friday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Lee faced a culpable negligence manslaughter charge for the death of 22-year-old Kaelin Kersh, who was killed when Lee’s police unit hit the car in which she was a passenger. Lee was driving 99 mph, without his lights and siren, responding to a suspected DUI call.

Judge Jim Kitchen sentenced Lee to a suspended 10-year term.

Assistant District Attorney Marc Amos says the sentence was determined after talking with Kersh’s family who believed the most important thing was for Lee to take responsibility for Kersh’s death.

