Ex-Texas deputy acquitted in fatal shooting of unarmed man

HOUSTON (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in Texas has been acquitted in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed…

HOUSTON (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in Texas has been acquitted in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed man found with his pants around his ankles and pounding on a vehicle.

Cameron Brewer was found not guilty Thursday of aggravated assault by a public servant in the death of Danny Ray Thomas.

Thomas’ family says he was having a mental health crisis while grieving the deaths of his two children when the shooting happened. Authorities allege Thomas’ ex-wife drowned the children two years earlier.

Brewer says he feared Thomas would attack him after ignoring more than 10 commands to get on the ground. Brewer was fired from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for not following its use of force policy.

Thomas was black, as is Brewer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.