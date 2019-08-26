Home » National News » Dave Chappelle hosts concert…

Dave Chappelle hosts concert to honor Ohio shooting victims

The Associated Press

August 26, 2019, 2:17 AM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Thousands turned out to a benefit hosted by comedian Dace Chappelle that honored victims of a mass shooting in Ohio.

News outlets report the star-studded “Gem City Shine” took place Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon District, the historic neighborhood that was marred by a 32-second rampage that killed nine people and left dozens injured Aug. 4.

The event was designed to “reclaim” the district and raise money for the victims and survivors of the shooting. Stevie Wonder headlined the event, which also featured Chance the Rapper and Talib Kweli, among other musicians.

Comedian Jon Stewart addressed the crowd, and got them to sing “Happy Birthday” to Chappelle.

Earlier Sunday, Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in a Dayton park.

Mayor Nan Whaley says no taxpayer money was used for the event.

