NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cyntoia Brown, sentenced to life as a teen sex trafficking victim for killing a man, is…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cyntoia Brown, sentenced to life as a teen sex trafficking victim for killing a man, is released from a Tennessee prison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.