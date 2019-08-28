Home » National News » Condemned inmate to learn…

Condemned inmate to learn whether sentence will be reduced

The Associated Press

August 28, 2019, 1:04 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate who faces execution in April will find out by Thursday whether his death sentence will be converted to life in prison.

Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman (ah-BOO’-ah-LEE’) (AHB’-dur-RAK’-mahn) was sentenced to die in 1987 for the stabbing death of a Nashville drug dealer.

In 2016, Abdur’Rahman, who is black, petitioned to reopen his case. He argued the prosecutor deliberately eliminated black potential jurors from the jury pool.

At a Wednesday hearing, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said a life sentence would be consistent with justice and the wishes of the victims. Funk, Abdur’Rahman, and Abdur’Rahman’s attorney then signed an agreement to that effect.

Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins said he would review the agreement and decide by Thursday morning whether to approve it.

