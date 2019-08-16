Coast Guard reports oil spill in southern Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An oil spill has been spotted near an estimated 200-foot (61-meter) by 600-foot (183-meter) area of…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An oil spill has been spotted near an estimated 200-foot (61-meter) by 600-foot (183-meter) area of marshland near Plaquemines Parish in southern Louisiana.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said late Thursday that OMI Environmental Solutions has put out about 300 feet (91 meters) of boom around the impacted area in Cox Bay, which is part of Breton Sound.

The Coast Guard says the owner of the flowline, Time Energy, reports the source of the leak has been secured. The company says it’s working with the Coast Guard and state agencies to mitigate environmental damage.

There’s no reported impact on wildlife. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

