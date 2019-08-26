MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A city council candidate in Michigan who said she wants to keep her community white “as…

MARYSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A city council candidate in Michigan who said she wants to keep her community white “as much as possible” has withdrawn from the council race.

The Times Herald in Port Huron reports that Jean Cramer submitted a letter to Mayor Dan Damman on Monday withdrawing from the race in Marysville. City Manager Randy Fernandez says Cramer’s name will remain on the Nov. 5 city election ballot.

The 67-year-old Cramer created a furor with comments she made first at a public forum and later during an interview outside her home. At the forum she said she wanted to keep the community about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) northeast of Detroit white “as much as possible.”

In a subsequent interview, Cramer said she didn’t think people of different races should marry.

