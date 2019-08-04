Home » National News » Authorities say Ohio shooter's…

Authorities say Ohio shooter’s 22-year-old sister is one of the nine victims killed

The Associated Press

August 4, 2019, 1:29 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say Ohio shooter’s 22-year-old sister is one of the nine victims killed.

