Attorneys to argue new evidence in NC innocence claim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys will argue before a judge that new evidence shows a man serving a life sentence for murder didn’t commit the crime 25 years ago.

A hearing will be held Thursday in Pitt County for Dontae Sharpe, who was convicted of the 1994 murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe during a drug buy. Sharpe has maintained his innocence, and supporters say he rejected offers of a lighter sentence in exchange for a guilty plea.

This evidentiary hearing follows an earlier one in May. No physical evidence linked Sharpe to the crime, and a teenage eyewitness recanted her testimony just months after the trial.

The NAACP has supported the 44-year-old Sharpe throughout and will hold a community gathering on Friday at Philippi Church of Christ in Greenville.

