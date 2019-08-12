Home » National News » Apple releases teaser for…

Apple releases teaser for ‘The Morning Show’

The Associated Press

August 12, 2019, 10:04 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Apple is giving a first look at its upcoming web television series that is centered on a behind-the-scenes view of early morning TV news.

The company posted a teaser Monday of “The Morning Show.” It stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell and is set to debut will debut this fall on AppleTV+.

Apple’s new original video subscription service will feature original shows, movies and documentaries without ads and will be available on demand.

