Home » National News » Appeals court upholds rape…

Appeals court upholds rape and sexual assault convictions for ex-Oklahoma City police officer

The Associated Press

August 1, 2019, 10:11 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Appeals court upholds rape and sexual assault convictions for ex-Oklahoma City police officer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up