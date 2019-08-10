Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 10, 2019, 12:00 AM

US attorney: Epstein abuse probe steadfast despite his death

Catholicism ingrained in daily life on US island of Guam

Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans

State gun control laws face uncertainty amid court changes

Epstein: How he died and what it means for his accusers

Epstein suicide sparks fresh round of conspiracy theories

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s fiction on gun violence, economy

‘No timidity’ for California governor’s wife on key causes

Woodstock generation looks back, from varied vantage points

Amid protest, Hawaii astronomers lose observation time

