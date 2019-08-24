‘Red flag laws’ offer tool for preventing some gun violence
Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival
DOJ: Immigration facility shouldn’t have to pay minimum wage
Special prosecutor named to look into Jussie Smollett case
Man gets life for 1998 killing after confessions met doubt
For Democrats, a shift toward the middle on health care
Frustrated with event ticketing? New ventures try to help
Books not bets: Nevada casino hotel to serve as college dorm
Oregon defends past nonunanimous jury verdicts to high court
Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents arrested
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.